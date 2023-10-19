Three people have been arrested on suspicion of falsifying HK$193 million (US$25 million) in corporate transactions for two listed companies, following an investigation carried out by Hong Kong’s anti-corruption agency and two other watchdogs.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption arrested the suspects for allegedly using false documents to deceive their principal, an offence under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance, according to a joint statement issued on Thursday by the agency, the securities watchdog and the Accounting and Financial Reporting Council.

The three agencies raided 16 premises during their operation. The suspects include the executive director of one of the listed companies.

Management staff at the two listed companies allegedly conspired with a ramp-and-dump syndicate to fabricate documents. Photo: Shutterstock Images

The alleged false transactions were uncovered in previous operations against a syndicate accused of carrying out a ramp-and-dump scheme, a form of market manipulation where fraudsters “ramp” up the share price of a target company, induce investors to buy the shares by offering fabricated tips and then “dump” the stock at its peak.