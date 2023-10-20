Single mother in Hong Kong spared jail over ‘unfortunate’ abuse of son, 8, as court sentences her to probation, mental health treatment
- Woman, 45, sentenced to probation for 1½ years and required to undergo treatment for mental disorder after repeatedly abusing her son
- Defence counsel says situation like ‘patient caring for another patient’ as mother had a mental illness and was looking after a son with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
A single mother in Hong Kong was spared jail on Friday for abusing her eight-year-old son, including hanging him upside down and jabbing his hands with a needle, in what a court described as an “unfortunate” case of child cruelty.
The West Kowloon Court sentenced the 45-year-old woman to probation for 1½ years, noting that she required treatment for her mental illness rather than punishment.
She must undergo psychiatric and psychological counselling as instructed by the Social Welfare Department during the period, failing which she could face a more severe penalty.
The trial earlier this year heard the mother had punched and kicked the boy, as well as hit him with slippers and hangers at a public rental flat on September 18, 2022.
The boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said the defendant lost her temper after he refused to wear a pair of trousers and kept playing on his digital devices.
The eight-year-old said the mother also hoisted him up by the ankle and spun him for about 10 seconds.
His school filed a police report the next day after a teacher observed a blood clot measuring 2cm (0.8 inches) in diameter on the boy’s forehead, and that his left ear had become red.
A subsequent investigation revealed the mother had repeatedly punished her only child physically over the previous year, using methods such as taping his eyes closed and prodding his hands with a needle.
The boy said he was pierced 20 times with a needle every time he forgot his homework. He also recalled being told to walk back and forth 100 times at his home as an alternative punishment.
The court in August convicted the mother of wilful assault causing injury to a child and another count of ill-treatment of a child after accepting the boy’s testimony was true.
A background report on the defendant said she had been single-handedly taking care of her son, who was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, after two failed marriages.
The defence counsel likened the mother’s situation to “a patient caring for another patient”, highlighting that the defendant was mentally ill and had been recently diagnosed with a lung condition.
The lawyer called for leniency and said the proceedings had inevitably left a scar on the pair’s relationship.
Magistrate Patrick Tsang Hing-tung said the form of abuse in the present case was “rather extreme”.
“Many studies suggest violence is learned behaviour. If you inflict violence on children, they will do the same when they grow up, and this way of learning will be passed down through generations,” he said.
The boy was currently staying at a children’s home, the court heard.
But the magistrate said the boy had formed a strong bond with his mother, adding that accounts of his rebellious behaviour at the children’s home suggested an extended separation period from his only parent would not be beneficial.
Tsang sentenced the mother to probation and ordered her to return to court in January for a review of her rehabilitation progress.