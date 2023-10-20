Hong Kong police have arrested 63 people as part of a crackdown on triad-controlled businesses in the New Territories offering illegal gambling and drugs.

The force on Friday said 51 of the suspects were rounded up when officers raided and shut down an illegal mahjong parlour in Tai Pei Square in Tsuen Wan on Thursday afternoon.

The triad-controlled gambling den was based out of a 1,500 sq ft flat fitted with soundproofing materials to reduce the risk of detection, acting chief inspector Ng Tsz-ho of the New Territories South anti-triad squad said.

“Food and beverages were offered to attract customers to gamble in the premises,” he said.

An investigation suggested the gambling den had earned an estimated monthly income of about HK$70,000 (US$8,940) over a three-month period, the force said.