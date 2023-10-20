An elderly Hong Kong man has been duped out of HK$11.4 million (US$1.45 million) after being tricked into using a sham trading platform to buy mainland Chinese stocks, a police insider has said.

The 77-year-old retiree living in Stanley fell victim to the scam after he responded to a WhatsApp message from a person posing as an investment expert in June.

He was later lured into downloading a bogus trading application to invest in mainland stocks, a source familiar with the case on Friday said.

“As instructed, the victim was coaxed into transferring HK$9.13 million into five bank accounts in Hong Kong for ‘investment’ between September 4 and October 11,” the insider said.

Police earlier this week warned residents about a rise in scams related to WhatsApp messages. Photo: Warton Li

When he requested to cash out, he was asked to pay an administration fee.