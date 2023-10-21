Hong Kong police arrest 30-year-old man over voyeurism, 4 days after pupil found him hiding in female toilets at secondary school
- Police arrest 30-year-old, surnamed Cheung, at industrial unit in San Po Kong and find female school uniforms and make-up
- Preliminary investigation shows he wore school uniform to enter campus and hide in toilet, before fleeing the scene when pupil found him in stalls, force says
Hong Kong police have arrested a man over voyeurism, four days after a pupil found him hiding inside a female toilet in a secondary school in Wong Tai Sin.
The force on Saturday said the 30-year-old man, surnamed Cheung, was arrested at an industrial unit in San Po Kong on Friday evening. Officers found female school uniforms, clothing and make-up, all of which they suspected belonged to the man, after searching the site and his home in Tseung Kwan O.
“According to our preliminary investigation, the man wore the school uniform of the school involved on the morning of October 16 to disguise himself as a pupil and entered the campus. He then hid inside the stall of a female toilet,” said Lau Ka-ho, assistant district commander of the Wong Tai Sin district crime squad.
The case was reported to police on Monday after a pupil discovered Cheung hiding in the toilets, prompting him to flee the scene.
Lau said the man allegedly engaged in voyeurism and non-consensual filming while inside, based on information and evidence gathered.
Police had not determined how he had obtained the uniforms and the one he wore on Monday was yet to be found, he said.
“The force wants to emphasise that voyeurism is not only a serious offence, it is also very despicable behaviour ... police will not tolerate this behaviour in society. We will spare no effort and we will not give up on any leads to bring offenders to justice.”