Hong Kong police have arrested a man over voyeurism, four days after a pupil found him hiding inside a female toilet in a secondary school in Wong Tai Sin.

The force on Saturday said the 30-year-old man, surnamed Cheung, was arrested at an industrial unit in San Po Kong on Friday evening. Officers found female school uniforms, clothing and make-up, all of which they suspected belonged to the man, after searching the site and his home in Tseung Kwan O.

“According to our preliminary investigation, the man wore the school uniform of the school involved on the morning of October 16 to disguise himself as a pupil and entered the campus. He then hid inside the stall of a female toilet,” said Lau Ka-ho, assistant district commander of the Wong Tai Sin district crime squad.