Hong Kong police arrest 51 suspects in crackdown on scams involving nearly HK$100 million
- Suspects allegedly involved in investment schemes, job recruitment ruses, telephone fraud and online shopping scams
- In one case, an 85-year-old mum lost HK$15,000 after receiving call from her ‘son’ who needed money to bail him out of jail
Hong Kong police have arrested 51 people in a crackdown on scams and money laundering involving almost HK$100 million (US$12.78 million).
The suspects, arrested during a week-long operation carried out in various districts earlier this month, were allegedly tied to 39 fraud and money-laundering cases concerning HK$99 million, Chief Inspector Shun Po-chun of the Wan Chai district on Sunday said.
The suspects were accused of obtaining property by deception and engaging in money laundering. They were allegedly involved in investment schemes, job recruitment ruses, telephone fraud and online shopping scams.
Thirty-two suspects were male and 19 female, working as clerks, salespeople or transport workers, while others were retired or jobless. They were aged 19 to 67.
Police said most of the arrestees had allegedly provided their bank accounts details to serve as “stooge accounts” and assisted in the collection and laundering of illegal funds.
The victims collectively suffered losses of about HK$99 million, with individual cases ranging from HK$200 to HK$11 million.
Two local men were allegedly involved in a phone scam centred on fabricating a kidnapping incident, according to Chan King-lok, a senior inspector with the Wan Chai district crime squad.
During the incident in August, an 85-year-old woman received a phone call from scammers pretending to be her son, claiming he had been detained and bail money was urgently needed to get him out.
The woman gave HK$15,000 to two men who came to collect the money in a Wan Chai park.
Three other individuals, all 19, allegedly provided their bank accounts details to receive illegal funds amounting to more than HK$100,000.
The suspects were granted bail pending further investigation and are required to report to police next month.
The force also advised the public to verify the identity of the parties who contact them using instant messaging applications, after noticing a rise in the number of cases using the platforms.