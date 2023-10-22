Hong Kong police have arrested 51 people in a crackdown on scams and money laundering involving almost HK$100 million (US$12.78 million).

The suspects, arrested during a week-long operation carried out in various districts earlier this month, were allegedly tied to 39 fraud and money-laundering cases concerning HK$99 million, Chief Inspector Shun Po-chun of the Wan Chai district on Sunday said.

The suspects were accused of obtaining property by deception and engaging in money laundering. They were allegedly involved in investment schemes, job recruitment ruses, telephone fraud and online shopping scams.

Chan King-lok, senior inspector of Wan Chai’s district crime squad, addressed the media. Photo: Emily Hung

Thirty-two suspects were male and 19 female, working as clerks, salespeople or transport workers, while others were retired or jobless. They were aged 19 to 67.