Hong Kong customs has made its biggest hairy crab smuggling bust on record, seizing 48,000 of the seasonal delicacies valued at about HK$7.2 million (US$920,000) and arresting a cross-border truck driver.

The Customs and Excise Department on Monday revealed that the haul, weighing 10.8 tons (8 tonnes), was discovered the day before inside a truck entering the city via the Lok Ma Chau border checkpoint and claiming to be carrying electronic goods.

Each crab weighed about six to eight taels (227 to 302 grams), putting their price at about HK$200.

The 57-year-old driver of the truck has been arrested and remains in custody, according to the department’s Senior Inspector Ng Wai-on.