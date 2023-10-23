Advertisement
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police hunt for trio over wounding of man at restaurant in central business district
- Officers arrived at restaurant on Wellington Street in Central at around 4pm after receiving report of victim being attacked by three men
- Victim, a man in his fifties, sustained wounds to his hands and back, but was conscious as he was taken to hospital, police say
Hong Kong police are hunting for three suspects over the wounding of a man at a restaurant in the city’s central business district on Monday afternoon, after the trio fled the scene in a van.
Officers arrived at the scene on Wellington Street in Central at around 4pm, after receiving a report that the victim was attacked at a restaurant there.
Sources said the three suspects had stormed into the premises and attacked the victim just before 4pm, before fleeing in the van.
Police said the victim, who is in his fifties, had sustained wounds to his hands and back, but was conscious as he was taken to hospital.
More to follow …
