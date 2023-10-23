Hong Kong police have arrested 19 Pakistani men and a suspected mainland Chinese trafficker over entering the city illegally, including nine rescued from a deserted island where they are believed to have been stranded for two days without supplies.

The force revealed the two separate cases on Monday, with one involving the group of nine that was on its way from Shenzhen to Hong Kong but was found stranded on Sunday on Shue Long Chau in Sai Kung.

The other case involved 10 Pakistani men and a mainlander who were intercepted in Deep Bay, in the northwestern waters of the city on Monday.

Police seized this vessel, which was involved in one of the cases. Photo: Handout

All 19 Pakistanis were arrested over illegally entering the city, along with the suspected human trafficker from mainland China, who was also detained for helping them.