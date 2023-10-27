The court ordered that its declaration be suspended for two years for authorities to come up with an approach.

The Court of Final Appeal on Friday granted a request by the justice secretary for leeway on applying for an extension of the time limit by which the government must establish an official framework to legalise same-sex unions and delineate the rights and obligations of gay couples.

Hong Kong authorities will be allowed to ask for extra time to formulate a framework for recognising same-sex partnerships if they cannot complete the legislative process within the required two years, the city’s top court has ruled.

Detained activist Jimmy Sham Tsz-kit, who was behind the judicial challenge that led to last month’s ruling, also obtained permission on Friday to make further applications in the future should he deem the government to have failed to comply with the court’s orders.

Sham’s lawyers contended the deadline for the government to meet the court’s requirements should be moved forward by a year.

Activist Jimmy Sham was behind the legal challenge. Photo: Felix Wong

They suggested society in general was in favour of recognising same-sex relationships and that the policymaking process should encounter little resistance in the legislature.

But the bench was not convinced by those submissions.

“Whether or not there is substance in such considerations, they are not reasons for denying the government liberty to apply to the court for an extension should that prove necessary,” Friday’s written decision said.

Written submissions by counsel for Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok said the legislative process would be of some complexity requiring considerable time, given the need to differentiate between marriage and same-sex partnership as well as what the government saw as the lack of societal consensus on the issue.

“Whilst the government would undoubtedly endeavour to complete each step as expeditiously as is practicable, there is a concern that some of such steps may take longer than is expected, especially for steps which depend on the actions of the Legislative Council rather than the government itself,” counsel added.

Jerome Yau Ming-lock, co-founder of Hong Kong Marriage Equality, said the government had ample time to complete legislative procedures, as it could take reference from the 34 overseas countries that recognised same-sex marriage when drafting its own policies.

“If the authorities focus their energy on the matter, two years is definitely sufficient … They don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” he said.

Yau said he was not too concerned about possible friction the authorities might encounter in a Legco dominated by pro-Beijing lawmakers, some of whom had publicly opposed same-sex marriage.

“I believe lawmakers will understand the government has a statutory duty to implement the court’s ruling,” he added.

But fellow gay rights activist Brian Leung Siu-fai was less optimistic about the authorities’ commitment to providing equal rights to same-sex couples.

He also expressed reservations about lawmakers’ willingness to facilitate the legislative process, noting that only a very few people in Legco were genuine advocates of gay rights.

“The government has used delaying tactics over and over again. If it asks for a time extension, who knows how long we’ll have to wait,” Leung said.