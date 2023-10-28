Hong Kong police have arrested two people on suspicion of animal cruelty after they were spotted allegedly attacking some birds in separate incidents.

Police were alerted to a man who was seen throwing stones at an egret at Tsing Yi Promenade, leaving the bird unable to fly. Officers found the injured bird at the scene and arrested a 68-year-old man on Friday night.

The egret was handed over to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for further examination and treatment.

A man was spotted throwing stones at a bird on Friday night. Photo: Facebook/青衣街坊吹水會

In the other case, officers spotted online footage of an elderly woman trying to attack and capture several pigeons near Fung Mat Road in Sai Wan. A 74-year-old woman was later arrested on Friday.