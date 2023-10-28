Hong Kong police have arrested 28 South Asian men on an outlying island on suspicion of entering the city illegally, the fifth case of its type in the space of a week.

The arrests came after police were alerted at 9.15am on Saturday to people acting suspiciously on Po Toi Island.

Officers arrived at the scene and found 28 men aged between 20 and 44 – 18 from Bangladesh, seven from India and three from Pakistan – who were unable to present valid identification documents.

The men were arrested on suspicion of illegal entry to Hong Kong and held for further investigation.

Police detain a total of 56 South Asians found on two islands off Hong Kong in the space of two days. Photo: Warton Li

The force detained a total of 28 Bangladeshi nationals aged from 19 to 48 on Waglan Island the day before who were also alleged to have come to Hong Kong illegally.