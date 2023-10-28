Hong Kong police have netted a HK$17 million (US$2.2 million) heroin and cocaine haul after they raided a rented flat, arresting a Taiwanese man who had posed as a tourist to enter the city.

Tsang Hin-chiu, a senior inspector in the operations division of the police’s narcotics bureau, said on Saturday the bust had revealed a new tactic used by overseas syndicates, where members would come to the city as visitors and rent private housing to manufacture and store drugs.

“In this case, we have seen overseas syndicate members coming to Hong Kong to conduct their activities, using guerilla-style tactics to evade police efforts,” Tsang said.

He was speaking after a police team raided the alleged drug manufacturing and storage site in a flat in Shap Pat Heung, Yuen Long on Friday.

Police say drugs raid exposed new technique used by overseas syndicates to try and avoid capture. Photo: Warton Li

Around 14kg of heroin, 1.7kg of crack cocaine pellets and six red wine bottles containing liquid cocaine, as well as drug production and packaging tools, were said to have been discovered inside the flat.