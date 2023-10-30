A US state senator arrested in Hong Kong for unlicensed possession of a gun was granted a conditional discharge on Monday, after prosecutors highlighted the politician’s frank admission over what he called a “horrible accident”.

The West Kowloon Court released Jeff Wilson on a two-year bind-over order, which requires the Republican senator from Washington state to avoid committing further firearms offences in the city.

The 63-year-old could be fined HK$2,000 (US$255) and sentenced again for the original transgression if he failed to follow the legal order. The firearm was also confiscated.

Wilson landed himself in the dock for keeping a revolver in his briefcase when he entered Hong Kong on October 21.