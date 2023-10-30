Hong Kong court grants conditional release to US state senator arrested at airport for carrying gun
- Washington State Senator Jeff Wilson was earlier arrested for carrying a gun without a licence after leaving the firearm in his luggage while flying to Hong Kong
- West Kowloon Court releases US politician on two-year bind-over order and tells him to avoid repeating offence in city
A US state senator arrested in Hong Kong for unlicensed possession of a gun was granted a conditional discharge on Monday, after prosecutors highlighted the politician’s frank admission over what he called a “horrible accident”.
The West Kowloon Court released Jeff Wilson on a two-year bind-over order, which requires the Republican senator from Washington state to avoid committing further firearms offences in the city.
The 63-year-old could be fined HK$2,000 (US$255) and sentenced again for the original transgression if he failed to follow the legal order. The firearm was also confiscated.
Wilson landed himself in the dock for keeping a revolver in his briefcase when he entered Hong Kong on October 21.
The state senator previously said on his official webpage that he had not realised the unloaded gun was in his luggage when he passed through airport security in Portland for a five-week holiday in Southeast Asia with his wife.
He claimed that baggage screeners at the airport in the United States had not noticed either and he had only discovered the weapon while en route to Hong Kong. He was arrested in the city upon declaring the gun.
Cherry Chong Man-yan, a senior public prosecutor, on Monday said the case was “rather straightforward” and noted the defendant had earlier confessed to customs officers that he had brought along the firearm by mistake.
“In the course of the investigation, he has made an admission in an open manner … We also considered the fact that he is of clear record in Hong Kong,” Chong said in explaining the justice department’s decision.
Unlicensed possession of a firearm in Hong Kong is punishable by up to 14 years in prison and a HK$100,000 fine.