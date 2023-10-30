The defendants admitted to passing a resolution at a student union council meeting in in 2021 lauding the “honourable sacrifice” of 50-year-old Leung Kin-fai, who stabbed a constable before committing suicide a week earlier on the July 1 anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule.

The convicted four are: former student union president Charles Kwok Wing-ho; ex-student union council chairman Kinson Cheung King-sang; former residential hall representative Chris Todorovski Shing-hang; and ex-arts association representative Anthony Yung Chung-hei.

The District Court sentenced the quartet after they earlier pleaded guilty to inciting violence. An initial charge of advocating terrorism, an offence under the Beijing-decreed national security law, was dropped as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Four former student leaders from the University of Hong Kong were each jailed for two years on Monday for praising a knife attack on a police officer in 2021, with a judge calling their actions premeditated and an “open defiance of the law”.

Judge Adriana Noelle Tse Ching slammed the defendants for abusing their council positions to endorse extreme violence against police, despite the risk of reviving the social unrest that rocked Hong Kong in 2019.

Kinson Cheung chaired the student council at the time of the offence. Photo: Brian Wong

She noted the four had planned the “very serious” offence and were equally culpable despite their different roles in the council’s decision.

“The defendants stated in the meeting that the incident was labelled as a local terrorist attack, and they believed that all mourning activities were characterised as illegal,” he said. “Yet they decided to hold the meeting, pass the resolution and broadcast the proceedings. This was open defiance of the law.”

Anthony Yung (left) and Chris Todorovski were student representatives of the university’s arts association and residential halls respectively. Photo: Brian Wong

Tse said the case was more serious than an ordinary resident making provocative statements on social media, as the defendants, by passing the resolution, made it appear their stance represented all students at the prestigious institution.

The offence was aggravated by the fact that many young people who had taken part in the 2019 protests had regarded the four as role models, she said.

Charles Kwok was president of the University of Hong Kong’s student union. Photo: Brian Wong

The resolution prompted the university to sever ties with the union, and a senior administrator called for a national security investigation. The Security Bureau also slammed the motion for “beautifying” violence and treating as heroic an attempt to murder a police officer. 4 former University of Hong Kong student leaders plead guilty to inciting violence

Advocating terrorism and inciting others to wound with intent are both punishable by up to seven years’ jail at the District Court.