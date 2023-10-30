According to the force, the alleged attackers claimed to be triad members before they fled the scene in three of the four involved cars ahead of the arrival of police.

The incident happened when five men were unhappy about their impounded vehicles in Shan King Estate at 12.20am last Wednesday. Police on Monday said three of them engaged in a dispute by punching and kicking the security personnel.

The suspects included an alleged high-ranking member of the Sun Yee On triad and 13 of his followers, who were taken into custody in connection with the attack against three guards who attempted to impound illegally parked cars outside a public housing estate in Tuen Mun last week.

Hong Kong police have arrested 46 people in a four-day anti-triad operation launched following an assault on security guards.

The three guards, aged 21 to 61, were hospitalised with injuries in Tuen Mun Hospital.

Police launched manhunt for alleged attackers, raided triad-controlled entertainment venues and closed down gambling dens and brothels during operation. Photo: Jelly Tse

Prompted by the incident, police launched the operation, code-named Levington, between Thursday and Sunday to hunt for triad societies and their members in the New Territories North region, mainly in Tuen Mun district.

Not only did police launch a manhunt for the alleged attackers and their associates during the operation but also raided triad-controlled entertainment venues and closed down gambling dens and brothels.

Commissioner of Police Raymond Siu Chak-yee also oversaw part of the operation in Tuen Mun on Thursday.

Between Thursday and Saturday, officers from the New Territories North anti-triad squad rounded up 14 suspected triad members in connection with the attack on the guards.

Among them was the alleged leader of the Sun Yee On faction in Tuen Mun, known as “Bei Wing” in the underworld. “Bei Wing” is a red-pole fighter who acts as an enforcer for the group.

Police also arrested another 32 people, including 10 women, during the operation.

They were detained on suspicion of involvement in offences such as claiming to be members of a triad society, operating a gambling establishment, gambling unlawfully and managing brothels.

“In relation to triad-related activities and serious violent incidents, police adopt a zero-tolerance attitude, spare no efforts, and will continue intelligence-led operations to combat triad societies and their sources of income,” police said on Monday.

In the first six months of this year, police handled 912 triad-related crimes, a 7.2 per cent increase from 851 cases logged in the same period in 2022.