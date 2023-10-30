Law said police seized 47 bags containing 188kg (414lbs) of ketamine in total and another 15 with 3.75kg of the drug, along with packaging equipment on the premises.

The suspect was intercepted when he left the mini-storage facility, according to Senior Inspector Law Kai-yin of the force’s narcotics bureau. Officers allegedly found a packet containing 250 grams (nine ounces) of ketamine in his possession.

The force on Monday revealed officers had also arrested a 30-year-old man during the raid on the centre in an industrial building on Sam Chuk Street in San Po Kong the day before.

Hong Kong police have confiscated ketamine worth HK$100 million (US$12.8 million), disguised as a plant growth agent while being smuggled into the city, during a raid on a mini-storage centre, marking the largest single seizure of the drug so far this year.

Superintendent Tam Wai-shun of the same bureau said officers confiscated 192kg of ketamine in the operation and the haul had an estimated street value of more than HK$100 million.

“The seized drug is the largest individual haul of ketamine by local law enforcement agencies this year,” he said.

Police made their biggest haul of ketamine in December 2021 when they discovered 1,260kg of the drug at Lei Yue Mun in the Kowloon East.

Tam said an investigation suggested a drug trafficking syndicate behind the haul started the illegal smuggling operation early this month.

In a subsequent raid on another mini-storage centre in Kwun Tong, officers discovered 80 bags of zonochlorite in granular form, typically used for plant cultivation and as an odour absorbent agent. Some of the bags had been opened.

The senior inspector said the suspect had been accused of removing the drug from some of the bags in the Kwun Tong mini-storage centre and then delivering the narcotic to the San Po Kong premises for storage and repackaging.

Officers said they believed the ketamine was packaged into smaller quantities in the San Po Kong centre, with the intention of distributing it in the underground market.

Chief Inspector Charm Yiu-kwong of the same bureau said an investigation suggested the drug trafficking syndicate used zonochlorite as a cover to conceal packets of the narcotic, which was smuggled into Hong Kong from Southeast Asia.

“We have noticed that the syndicate was employing guerilla tactics by constantly transferring the drug between different mini-storage centres in an attempt to minimise the risk of detection,” he said.

He added police were still investigating where the drug had come from and the smuggling route.

According to the force, the suspect was likely to be charged with drug trafficking and brought before the Kwun Tong Court on Tuesday.

Police said the investigation was still under way and further arrests were possible.