Hong Kong launches rescue mission to help 13 suspected illegal immigrants stranded on outlying island
- Source familiar with situation says police working with Government Flying Service to determine whether they could airlift group stuck on Shek Kwu Chau
- ‘Due to the surrounding reefs and rough sea conditions caused by strong winds, it is difficult for boats to approach and rescue the stranded individuals,’ insider adds
Hong Kong authorities launched an air-and-sea rescue operation on Tuesday to assist 13 suspected illegal immigrants from Bangladesh found stranded on an outlying island.
According to a source familiar with the rescue operation, police at around 11.30am were working with the Government Flying Service to determine whether the stranded men could be airlifted from Shek Kwu Chau in southwestern local waters.
“Due to the surrounding reefs and rough sea conditions caused by strong winds, it is difficult for boats to approach and rescue the stranded individuals,” the insider said.
The source said a flying service helicopter had spotted more than a dozen people stranded on the island.
Hong Kong police arrest 28 men on island on suspicion of illegal entry to city
Police said the rescue operation had begun shortly before 8.30am, when the force received an emergency call from one of the stranded men, who claimed they had arrived in Hong Kong waters from Bangladesh.
“The caller said there were 13 men stranded on an island and needed police assistance. They claimed they did not have any food and water, but they were uninjured,” a force spokeswoman said.
The force said another man had also contacted officers and told them they were stranded on Shek Kwu Chau.
Separately, police were called to the fishing village of Tai O on Lantau Island at around 10.15am on Tuesday after a 47-year-old hiker found a group of six to seven people suspected of entering the city illegally.
The force said the group was first spotted at a location near Yi O.
Around 11am, officers intercepted a Pakistani man at Nam Chung Tsuen in the Tai O area and arrested him on suspicion of illegal entry to Hong Kong.
About an hour, police also stopped and searched an Indian man outside Tung Chung MTR station on Lantau Island. He was arrested for allegedly entering the city illegally after he was unable to present a valid identification document.
The force said the search operation was still under way at around 1pm.
The cases followed a string of arrests of people from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan on suspicion of illegal entry in four separate incidents over the past 10 days.
On Saturday, police arrested 28 men – 18 from Bangladesh, seven from India and three from Pakistan – on Po Toi Island.
The force also detained a total of 28 Bangladeshi nationals on Waglan Island the day before who were alleged to have come to Hong Kong illegally.
South Asia to Hong Kong: route via mainland ‘popular’ with undocumented entrants
Last Monday, police arrested 10 Pakistani men and a mainlander after their boat was intercepted in Deep Bay in the northwestern waters of the city.
Nine Pakistani men were also arrested on October 22 after they were found stranded on a deserted island – Shue Long Chau – in Sai Kung.
A force insider at the time said the group of nine had first flow from Pakistan to Urumqi, the capital of mainland China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, on October 18 before taking another flight to Guangzhou and then travelling to Shenzhen.
The men later took a small boat to Hong Kong and arrived in local waters on October 20 and became stranded on the island without food and water for two days.
Police figures show 848 people suspected of being in the city illegally were arrested in the first nine months this year, including 266 from Vietnam, 244 from the mainland, 183 from Bangladesh and 112 Pakistanis.