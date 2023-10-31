Hong Kong authorities launched an air-and-sea rescue operation on Tuesday to assist 13 suspected illegal immigrants from Bangladesh found stranded on an outlying island.

According to a source familiar with the rescue operation, police at around 11.30am were working with the Government Flying Service to determine whether the stranded men could be airlifted from Shek Kwu Chau in southwestern local waters.

“Due to the surrounding reefs and rough sea conditions caused by strong winds, it is difficult for boats to approach and rescue the stranded individuals,” the insider said.

The source said a flying service helicopter had spotted more than a dozen people stranded on the island.

Police said the rescue operation had begun shortly before 8.30am, when the force received an emergency call from one of the stranded men, who claimed they had arrived in Hong Kong waters from Bangladesh.