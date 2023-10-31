Earlier this month, the court heard that 50-year-old Leung first violated the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance on August 31 last year, when he retweeted footage of the shooting and included the officer’s name with a statement that said: “rogue cops and their families go to hell”.

A decoration manager was sentenced to 2½ months in jail on Tuesday for doxxing a Hong Kong policeman, who shot a student amid the 2019 anti-government protests.

On November 11 last year, Leung shared an altered image showing the officer’s two daughters holding knives and standing either side of him, with a caption that read “our dad is a murderer”.

The post also included hashtags referring to the demonstration on that day and suggested the officer had killed an unarmed protester.

The officer testified he was disturbed by Leung’s actions and feared he and his family would be harassed again after the social unrest subsided.

Defendant called the policeman ‘rogue cop’ and ‘murderer’. Photo: SCMP

Police initially arrested Leung over seditious articles he allegedly published online, but did not charge him with a national security offence

Leung told the trial his social media account might have been hacked, claiming he did not log out of the platform when he discarded his old computer three years ago. He also said he was not a frequent user.

Magistrate Jeffrey Sze Cho-yiu found the defendant’s evidence unreasonable and said he could have easily removed his login credentials before throwing away the device.

Sze also added that Leung had regularly posted game-related information on social media since early last year.

The court found the defendant must have intended to subject the policeman and his two daughters to harassment and psychological harm by revealing the officer’s name and levelling false accusations against him.

In mitigation, defence counsel said Leung was sorry and highlighted he had spent considerable time in voluntary work, including 12 years of service at the St John Ambulance brigade.

But Sze said a deterrent sentence was required to prevent the accused from further transgressions, noting that he had three previous convictions in 2010.

The magistrate also criticised Leung for attempting to perpetuate the harassment posed to the officer, in particular his two young daughters.

“The [officer’s] two daughters are still pursuing education. They look young and deserve the right to live peacefully with their family,” Sze said. “The defendant, by publicising their appearances, has caused serious disturbance to the [officer] and his family.”

The court jailed Leung for four weeks for disclosing personal data without consent, and two months on the more serious doxxing charge causing specified harm.

The magistrate said that some of the jail time would be served consecutively, with the sentence totaling 2½ months.