Hong Kong police have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of attacking his stepfather with a knife in a Mong Kok flat.

Police on Tuesday said the suspect’s mother, 49, also suffered hand injuries when she tried to stop the knife attack in the family’s flat on the seventh floor of Kwong Yuen Building on Kam Lam Street at around 10.24pm the day before.

A preliminary investigation suggested the man and his stepfather, 54, had a dispute over tidying up the flat, according to a source familiar with the case.

“During the heated argument, the suspect used a knife to attack the victim,” the insider said.

He said the stepfather, who suffered multiple cut wounds on his body and arms in the attack, had run out of the flat and into a lift to escape.