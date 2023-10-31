Hong Kong police arrest man, 22, on suspicion of attacking stepfather with knife during ‘argument over tidying up flat’
- Stepfather suffers multiple cut wounds in knife attack, source familiar with case reveals
- Mother who tried to stop attack in Mong Kok flat left with hand injuries, police say
Hong Kong police have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of attacking his stepfather with a knife in a Mong Kok flat.
Police on Tuesday said the suspect’s mother, 49, also suffered hand injuries when she tried to stop the knife attack in the family’s flat on the seventh floor of Kwong Yuen Building on Kam Lam Street at around 10.24pm the day before.
A preliminary investigation suggested the man and his stepfather, 54, had a dispute over tidying up the flat, according to a source familiar with the case.
“During the heated argument, the suspect used a knife to attack the victim,” the insider said.
Knife attack at McDonald’s outlet leaves Hongkongers concerned for own safety
He said the stepfather, who suffered multiple cut wounds on his body and arms in the attack, had run out of the flat and into a lift to escape.
Emergency personnel were called in when a security guard saw the injured man running out of the lift in the ground-floor lobby.
Officers arrested the suspect in the building, police said.
The victim was in a semi-conscious state while being carried into an ambulance. He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment.
Attack on Hong Kong stall manager ‘could have been motivated by business dispute’
Police said the mother was treated at Kwong Wah Hospital.
The 22-year-old suspect was being detained on suspicion of wounding. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was still being held for questioning.
Detectives from the Mong Kok criminal investigation unit are following up on the case.
In the first six months of the year, police handled 605 reports of domestic violence, a 18.6 per cent increase from the 510 cases logged in the same period in 2022.