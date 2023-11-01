Police are investigating the leaking of documents at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), with the embattled head of the institution having denied filing a report to the force as he faced an inquiry by the varsity’s governing body.

A spokesman for the HKU president and vice-chancellor on Tuesday said Xiang Zhang had not filed the police report that resulted in officers summoning the university council’s undergraduate representative last Thursday.

The vice-chancellor became embroiled in a stand-off with the governing body after a string of anonymous emails accused Zhang of mismanagement, inappropriately handling a donation and bypassing procedures when replacing his vehicle last month.

Council member Casey Chik Yau-hong on Tuesday said he had assisted a police investigation concerning the university, with the social sciences and law student adding that he was accompanied by his lawyers.