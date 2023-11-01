Police investigate documents leak at University of Hong Kong amid internal inquiry at institution
- Spokesman for HKU president and vice-chancellor says Xiang Zhang did not file a report, amid tensions with governing body over inquiry into anonymous accusations
- Student representative on university council confirms being summoned by police last week and says his lawyers accompanied him
Police are investigating the leaking of documents at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), with the embattled head of the institution having denied filing a report to the force as he faced an inquiry by the varsity’s governing body.
A spokesman for the HKU president and vice-chancellor on Tuesday said Xiang Zhang had not filed the police report that resulted in officers summoning the university council’s undergraduate representative last Thursday.
The vice-chancellor became embroiled in a stand-off with the governing body after a string of anonymous emails accused Zhang of mismanagement, inappropriately handling a donation and bypassing procedures when replacing his vehicle last month.
Council member Casey Chik Yau-hong on Tuesday said he had assisted a police investigation concerning the university, with the social sciences and law student adding that he was accompanied by his lawyers.
“I have completed my duties as an official and an elected student representative in accordance with the law, with a clear conscience,” he said.
Police said they had opened an investigation into a suspected leak of internal documents at “an institution on Pok Fu Lam Road” after receiving a report last Wednesday.
“The case is listed as a request for police investigation, followed up by the Hong Kong Island district,” a force spokesman said.
Police said no arrests had been made so far.
A HKU spokesman declined to comment on the ongoing police investigation.
Under the university’s whistle-blowing procedures, the council chair takes over the vice-chancellor’s responsibilities when the latter is the subject of the allegations.
The chair can also call for a panel to conduct an inquiry into the allegations.
Tensions between Zhang and the governing body grew in early October when a lawyer for the vice-chancellor wrote to the council and told them the university head had requested legal representation and for a postponement of an urgent meeting.
The document from the legal representative was leaked within an hour of being sent.
Following a council meeting on October 9, Zhang spoke to local media and expressed disappointment over the leaking of his communications with the council, citing the letter from his lawyer as an example.
The vice-chancellor said at the time that the leak of internal communications and confidential documents at the university was “deeply concerning” and claimed many colleagues felt harassed.
HKU council chairwoman Priscilla Wong Pui-sze, after the same meeting, also announced that a five-member panel would be set up to look into the misconduct allegations raised in the anonymous emails.
The panel is chaired by Jimmy Ng Wing-ka, a council member and chairman of the university audit committee.
Fellow representatives Brian Stevenson and Jason Chiu Tsz-kiu and two non-council members also sit on the panel, which is expected to issue an internal report within 12 weeks. The governing body will then consider whether any follow-up action is required.