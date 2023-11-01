Hong Kong customs has arrested 45 people and seized HK$10 million (US$1.3 million) worth of black market cigarettes in a two-week crackdown on the sale of the contraband by phone orders at public housing estates.

A source familiar with the operation on Wednesday said the 35 buyers and 10 sellers were detained last month while allegedly making transactions for the illegal tobacco products.

The insider said most of the buyers were public housing tenants who received fliers with price lists of different brands and contact numbers, and then placed orders over the phone.

“The transactions took place in public housing estates, such as in alleys or indoor car parks in the morning when residents left for work or in the evening when they returned home,” the source said.