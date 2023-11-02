Hong Kong customs has seized 3.4 tonnes (3.7 tons) of hairy crabs worth about HK$2.3 million (US$293,970) being smuggled into the city in a truck arriving from mainland China.

The Customs and Excise Department on Thursday said the haul was found when the Hong Kong-bound truck was being inspected at the Man Kam To border crossing on Tuesday.

“Upon inspection, the batch of suspected unmanifested hairy crabs was found mix-loaded with other properly declared goods on board the vehicle,” the department said.

The haul was found in a truck at the Man Kam To border crossing. Photo: Sam Tsang

A 49-year-old man, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested in connection with the case.