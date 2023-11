The alleged mastermind behind the 2009 murder of a triad faction leader left Hong Kong just before the killing and sneaked back into the city to orchestrate the attack in a bid to create an alibi, the High Court heard on Thursday.

Leung Kwok-chung, then a senior member of the Wo Shing Wo triad group, was said to have led a group of 11 men in the fatal attack on Lee Tai-lung, of the rival Sun Yee On gang, on the forecourt of the Kowloon Shangri-La hotel more than 14 years ago.

The court heard that the 54-year-old defendant had left for mainland China about 55 hours before the killing and returned to Hong Kong illegally by speedboat to make sure the attack was carried out smoothly.

He is alleged to have returned to the mainland and laid low for more than a decade before he came back to Hong Kong in 2020, again through unlawful means, to surrender to police after taking legal advice.

Leung on Thursday stood trial before a judge and jury of four men and three women at the High Court.