Hong Kong police arrest 2 women over unlicensed medical practices at beauty services chain where 16 clients developed bacterial infection, bringing total suspects to 4
Hong Kong police have arrested two women over alleged unlicensed medical practices at a beauty services chain which has had 16 clients develop a bacterial infection after a fat removal treatment, bringing the number of suspects apprehended to four.
The force on Saturday revealed that one of the two women, 27, was arrested in Cheung Sha Wan the day before over allegedly operating as a medical practitioner without a licence.
On the same day, police arrested the other woman, 26, in Central on suspicion of assisting with the alleged unlicensed practices.
The pair are being detained and police have not ruled out further arrests.
The latest arrests came after police and the Centre for Health Protection on Thursday launched a joint investigation into Gals Glam Beauty following reports of adverse reactions among five women, aged between 26 and 53, after they received injections claiming to have slimming effects. A further 10 victims were later identified.
The centre on Saturday said that one more patient was involved, taking the total to 16 women victims.
A centre spokesman earlier said the treatment involved four to five injections and the women had developed rashes, induration and abscesses, a day to a few weeks after the procedure.
Patients’ samples confirmed the presence of Mycobacterium abscesses, a type of bacteria commonly found in water, soil and dust, which can contaminate medications and medical devices, according to the centre.
The infection is typically caused by injections with contaminated substances or invasive medical procedures with unclean equipment. Infected skin is usually red, warm, tender, swollen or painful, with possible discharge of pus or hardening of skin.
Authorities urged those who had received the treatment at the company’s branches in Lai Chi Kok, located in Hop Hing Industrial Building and Alexandra Industrial Building, and developed symptoms to seek medical attention immediately and call the centre’s hotline.
During a raid at the branches on Thursday, a 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of unregistered pharmaceutical products and illegal possession of a Part One poison. A day earlier, a 27-year-old woman at the Prince Edward branch was arrested on suspicion of committing the same offences.
Both of those women were released on bail and must report back to police in December and February, respectively.
The latest arrests bring the total number of suspects apprehended in the case to four.