Hong Kong police have arrested two women over alleged unlicensed medical practices at a beauty services chain which has had 16 clients develop a bacterial infection after a fat removal treatment, bringing the number of suspects apprehended to four.

The force on Saturday revealed that one of the two women, 27, was arrested in Cheung Sha Wan the day before over allegedly operating as a medical practitioner without a licence.

On the same day, police arrested the other woman, 26, in Central on suspicion of assisting with the alleged unlicensed practices.

The pair are being detained and police have not ruled out further arrests.