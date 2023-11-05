Alex Wong Kei-cheung, the division commander of ports and maritime command, said officers last Wednesday discovered the air compressors had been tampered with and the damage concealed using labels, prompting them to cut open the components.

“We selected a batch of goods declared as air compressors, and discovered different drugs sealed inside, including cannabis buds, methamphetamine, Ecstasy and fentanyl,” said Jacky Tsang Kin-bon, the division commander of the department’s drug investigation bureau.

The Customs and Excise Department on Sunday said officers found more than 480kg (1,058lbs) of illegal drugs concealed in 15 air compressors shipped from North America in freight containers.

Hong Kong customs officers have seized about HK$140 million (US$17.9 million) worth of suspected narcotics, including the city’s largest haul of suspected fentanyl in three years, smuggled inside machine parts shipped from North America.

The haul had an estimated value of HK$140 million and comprised 311kg of cannabis buds, 88kg of methamphetamine, 82kg of Ecstasy and 3kg of fentanyl.

The department restored the containers after the search and allowed the shipment to continue on its way, leading to the arrest of a 23-year-old jobless man in Tuen Mun last Wednesday.

The suspect was allegedly caught retrieving 23kg of cannabis buds from one of the air compressors, while the rest of the haul was discovered at a storage facility in Yuen Long, the department said.

The stash of suspected narcotics discovered by the department last Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Division commander Tsang said authorities had not ruled out further arrests in connection with the case.

The discovery of such a large quantity of fentanyl in Hong Kong was rare, he added.

The narcotic is an opioid that is considered 100 times stronger than morphine as an analgesic.

“Over the past three years, we have only had one case of small amounts of fentanyl being smuggled into the city via air postage,” Tsang said. “We will investigate whether the suspected fentanyl is supplied to the local market.”

The division commander also noted customs had seized more than 2,000kg of cannabis products in the first 10 months of this year, a fourfold increase from the same period in 2022.

The syndicate linked to narcotics haul relied on unconventional smuggling methods to deliver drugs, such as packaging them as “personalised orders” containing air compressors marked for different buyers, Tsang said.

“We believe this is so that the syndicate can arrange with the logistics company for accurate and convenient delivery to their recipients,” he added.