The container, declared to have carried more than 600 bags stuffed with shells, was selected for inspection after arriving from Mexico last month, according to the Customs and Excise Department.

Ip said the increase showed “the effectiveness of enforcement strategies as well as international cooperation with mainland China and overseas law enforcement agencies”.

He added the haul, discovered on October 26, pushed the total amount of illegal drugs seized by customs in the first 10 months of the year to about 7.5 tonnes, a 41 per cent jump compared with the same period in 2022.

Superintendent Ip Kwok-leung, head of customs’ drug investigation group, said on Monday four people had been arrested in connection with the seized 1.1 tonnes of suspected methamphetamine, also known as ice.

Hong Kong customs has made its biggest ever solid-form crystal meth bust, uncovering HK$640 million (US$81.8 million) worth of the drug in a shipment of snail shells from Mexico.

X-rays of the cargo had revealed suspicious material that led customs officers to further inspect the container at its Kwai Chung compound on October 26. Crystal meth was found in 104 of the bags.

“The narcotic was disguised as snail shells that were coated with wax and paint,” the superintendent revealed on Monday. “Each piece weighs about 1kg, and each bag carries about 10 pieces mingled with genuine shells.”

Ip said the drug trafficking syndicate disguised the illegal substance as “ordinary shells” in a bid to avoid detection at the seaport of entry.

On the same day, customs officers arrested two men and a woman from two logistics companies for their alleged involvement in the case. The three suspects were released on bail pending further investigation.

The cargo was transported to a Sheung Shui warehouse before it was delivered to an industrial unit on Wong Chuk Yeung Street in the Fo Tan area of Sha Tin district on Saturday as per an order from the consignee.

Plain-clothes officers from customs’ drug investigation bureau put the haul under surveillance during the seven-hour controlled delivery operation, according to a source familiar with the case.

The insider said two trucks, deployed in the operation, had to make two trips to deliver the huge consignment.

Another 27-year-old man, believed to have rented an industrial unit to store the illegal drug, was arrested by customs officers on the Fo Tan premises on Saturday.

As of Monday, the man was still being detained on suspicion of drug trafficking – an offence punishable by up to life imprisonment and a HK$5 million fine.

The superintendent said the 1.1 tonnes of suspected crystal meth seized in the operation had an estimated street value of HK$640 million.

Ip added the consignment was the largest single seizure of meth in solid form since records began two decades ago.

“We believe part of the haul was intended for local consumption, while the rest was destined for other countries such as Australia, Japan and New Zealand, where the narcotic could be sold at several times its value,” he said.

The superintendent said they would work with overseas law enforcement agencies to track down those behind the huge drug haul.

In October last year, customs seized HK$1.1 billion worth of liquid meth hidden in cartons of coconut water from Mexico, the largest local haul of the illegal drug.

“Customs will continue to use its professional and determination to intercept the inflow of illegal drugs into the city, safeguarding the country’s southern gateway,” the superintendent said.

He added they would continue to maintain close cooperation and exchange intelligence with mainland, Macau and overseas law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking activities.