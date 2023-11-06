A sex offender has been sentenced to two years in jail for exploiting a loophole in a background check scheme to molest a six-year-old girl while volunteering at a Hong Kong community centre last year.

Deputy judge David Ko Wai-hung told the District Court on Monday that Ching Ka-lun, 36, might have knowingly circumvented the administrative safeguards against child sex offenders to approach minors again after his first conviction in 2015.

Ko called on the authorities to expand background checks to anyone working with children, as well as people with mental illnesses, regardless of the nature of their job.

“I understand that in enacting the protocol, considerations were given to strike a balance between protecting children and safeguarding personal privacy and encouraging more people to take up voluntary work, but the present case shows the protocol indeed has loopholes,” the deputy judge said.

The Sexual Conviction Record Check Scheme, introduced in 2011, allows employers to conduct background checks on new hires provided companies can prove to police their work is related to children or mentally incapacitated people.