Hong Kong police have arrested two suspected phone scammers after a 71-year-old retired woman was swindled out of her entire HK$3.3 million (US$421,915) savings through six home visits in a single day.

The force said on Tuesday the woman received a call on October 26 from a man pretending to be her son and claiming to have changed his number, in a “guess who I am” phone scam.

The fraudster called her on the same day and said that “he had been arrested by police due to a fight that left another person injured”, a source close to the case said.

“He demanded bail money from the victim, as well as compensation for the injured person. He also claimed he had asked his friend to collect the money on his behalf.”

The insider added later in the day the two scammers visited the woman’s home in Sha Tin six times and collected a total HK$3.3 million from her.