Hong Kong police arrest 2 on suspicion of swindling woman, 71, out of HK$3.3 million in ‘guess who I am’ phone scam
- The victim received a call from a man pretending to be her son on October 26, police say
- ‘She realised she had been deceived’ after swindler called her two days later to demand more money
Hong Kong police have arrested two suspected phone scammers after a 71-year-old retired woman was swindled out of her entire HK$3.3 million (US$421,915) savings through six home visits in a single day.
The force said on Tuesday the woman received a call on October 26 from a man pretending to be her son and claiming to have changed his number, in a “guess who I am” phone scam.
The fraudster called her on the same day and said that “he had been arrested by police due to a fight that left another person injured”, a source close to the case said.
“He demanded bail money from the victim, as well as compensation for the injured person. He also claimed he had asked his friend to collect the money on his behalf.”
The insider added later in the day the two scammers visited the woman’s home in Sha Tin six times and collected a total HK$3.3 million from her.
The woman realised it was a scam when the swindler called her two days later to demand more money.
“She had no money left and called her son to verify his safety and confirm he had not made such requests,” Senior Inspector Yau Wan-sang of the Sha Tin criminal investigation unit said on Tuesday. “She realised she had been deceived and called police.”
An investigation revealed the scammers took the money and exchanged it into cryptocurrency at an over-the-counter virtual asset changer, in a bid to avoid being traced by police.
After identifying the suspect through security camera footage, police arrested two men in a public toilet on Sai Lau Kok Road in Tsuen Wan at about 1.30pm on Monday.
One of them was a 33-year-old man who allegedly deployed two other local residents to collect the money from the victim, according to the source.
Another 20-year-old suspect was accused of conning another two women, aged 75 and 88, in Tuen Mun and Ma On Shan out of a total of HK$230,000 just before his arrest.
Yau said the two elderly women were also victims of the “guess who I am” phone scam.
Officers seized US$20,000 in suspected proceeds of the crime from the pair arrested.
The two men were detained on suspicion of obtaining property by deception.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the two suspects were still being held for questioning.
Meanwhile, police are still searching for the two men who visited the 71-year-old victim’s home on October 26 to collect HK$3.3 million.
Senior Inspector Ho Ho-ting of the Sha Tin district crime squad said the fraud syndicate behind the scams recruited young people through social media platforms to assist in collecting money from victims.
He said police were still investigating how long the syndicate had been operating.
In previous cases, young people were usually paid thousands of dollars to work for such fraud syndicates, according to Ho.
Police said the investigation was under way and did not rule out further arrests.