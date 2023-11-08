Hong Kong bus driver arrested after knocking suspected jaywalker unconscious

Hong Kong police have arrested a school bus driver after his vehicle hit a suspected jaywalker and left the man unconscious.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene where the vehicle hit the 51-year-old man on King’s Road in North Point at around 7.24am on Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation showed the pedestrian was allegedly jaywalking and had climbed over roadside railings before being struck by the bus, according to a source familiar with the case.

No students were on board at the time.

“The man was first hit by the side mirror of the vehicle and went down, hitting his head on the road,” the insider said.