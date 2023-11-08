Hong Kong bus driver arrested after knocking suspected jaywalker unconscious
- Man behind wheel of school bus arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, after vehicle knocks down man believed to be jaywalking
- Source says preliminary investigation shows pedestrian was allegedly jaywalking and had climbed over roadside railings before being hit on King’s Road in North Point
Hong Kong police have arrested a school bus driver after his vehicle hit a suspected jaywalker and left the man unconscious.
Emergency personnel were called to the scene where the vehicle hit the 51-year-old man on King’s Road in North Point at around 7.24am on Wednesday.
A preliminary investigation showed the pedestrian was allegedly jaywalking and had climbed over roadside railings before being struck by the bus, according to a source familiar with the case.
No students were on board at the time.
“The man was first hit by the side mirror of the vehicle and went down, hitting his head on the road,” the insider said.
Police said the man suffered serious head injuries and was unconscious as he was taken away by ambulance. He was sent to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan for treatment.
Following an investigation, officers arrested the 66-year-old driver of the school bus on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm. As of 11am, he was still being held for questioning.
Officers from the Hong Kong Island traffic unit are handling the case.
In the first nine months of this year, 75 people were killed in 75 road traffic accidents across the city. There were 90 victims involved in 89 fatal crashes in 2022.