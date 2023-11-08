Hong Kong police have arrested 20 people and impounded 16 vehicles, including a Porsche, in a crackdown on illegal street racing in the New Territories ahead of the city’s rallycross championship and Macau Grand Prix.

The suspects, detained amid a series of citywide raids on Tuesday, were the drivers and owners of the vehicles allegedly involved in the races, according to the force. A Porsche, an Audi and a Lexus were among the impounded cars.

Chief Inspector So Chi-wai of the New Territories North traffic unit on Wednesday said one of the men was a learner driver, and the occupations of the others included merchant, technician and chef.

He added that in a two-month operation that kicked off on September 16, officers gathered evidence using laser speed-detection guns and video production equipment at notorious illegal racing black spots in the northern New Territories, such as Bride’s Pool Road and Route Twisk, Tuen Mun Road and San Tin Highway.

A source familiar with the case says that despite driving at high speed, some cars straddled double white lines, chased each other and even travelled against oncoming traffic. Photo: Handout

Twenty-one cars and two motorcycles were found to be linked to 10 cases of suspected illegal racing in the operation, code-named “Sprinthorse”, So noted.