Hong Kong police have arrested 20 people and impounded 16 vehicles, including a Porsche, in a crackdown on illegal street racing in the New Territories ahead of the city’s rallycross championship and Macau Grand Prix.
The suspects, detained amid a series of citywide raids on Tuesday, were the drivers and owners of the vehicles allegedly involved in the races, according to the force. A Porsche, an Audi and a Lexus were among the impounded cars.
Chief Inspector So Chi-wai of the New Territories North traffic unit on Wednesday said one of the men was a learner driver, and the occupations of the others included merchant, technician and chef.
He added that in a two-month operation that kicked off on September 16, officers gathered evidence using laser speed-detection guns and video production equipment at notorious illegal racing black spots in the northern New Territories, such as Bride’s Pool Road and Route Twisk, Tuen Mun Road and San Tin Highway.
Twenty-one cars and two motorcycles were found to be linked to 10 cases of suspected illegal racing in the operation, code-named “Sprinthorse”, So noted.
He said the suspects were found driving at high speed and engaging in pursuits on Route Twisk and other major roads and highways in the area. Some vehicles were clocked going twice the speed limit.
“Some cars were going at speeds of up to 120km/h [75mph] in a 50km/h zone on Route Twisk,” the chief inspector said. “In one case, several cars were seen chasing each other at speeds of up to 168km/h on a 80km/h zone on Tuen Mun Road.”
He added they “completely disregarded the safety of other road users”.
A source familiar with the case said that despite driving at high speed, some of them straddled double white lines, chased each other and even travelled against oncoming traffic.
The suspects, aged between 20 and 60, were detained on suspicion of illegal road racing, careless driving and driving without third-party insurance.
Police said the investigation was ongoing and did not rule out further arrests.
“Not being stopped at the scene does not mean they can avoid criminal liability,” Chief Inspector Cheung Cho-kin of the New Territories North crime unit said, stressing police would make every effort to investigate all serious traffic offences.
He said the force would look into whether any gambling activities had been conducted alongside the alleged road racing cases.
But he said there was no evidence to suggest that a syndicate was behind these races.
In the first 10 months of this year, police received 21 complaints of suspected illegal road racing in the area. There were 46 cases logged in the whole of 2022.
The illegal racing crackdown was launched ahead of the FIA World Rallycross Championship Hong Kong, China – Season Finale 2023 that the Tourism Board said would be held in Central on Saturday and Sunday and the 70th Macau Grand Prix to be held from November 16 to 19.