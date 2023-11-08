A burglar broke into a mansion in an exclusive Hong Kong neighbourhood in the early hours of Wednesday, but escaped with nothing more than two cans of cola.

A 56-year-old domestic helper discovered an intruder in the dining room of the stand-alone house in Perkins Road in Jardine’s Lookout, Wan Chai, at about 4am, a police source said.

The criminal fled into the home’s living room after he was spotted and escaped through the garden.

Police are investigating a burglary at an exclusive home in Jardine’s Lookout where only two cans of soft drinks were taken. Photo: Warton Li

The maid noticed an aluminium window frame had been tampered with about four hours later, and at about 1pm, a 70-year-old female resident, one of 11 people living in the house, contacted police.