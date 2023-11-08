Burglar breaks into mansion in luxury Hong Kong neighbourhood, but escapes with just 2 cans of cola
- Domestic helper discovers criminal in dining room of stand-alone two-storey house covering 13,000 sq ft in Jardine’s Lookout
- Burglar escapes through garden and check by occupants finds only items missing are two cans of soft drinks
A burglar broke into a mansion in an exclusive Hong Kong neighbourhood in the early hours of Wednesday, but escaped with nothing more than two cans of cola.
A 56-year-old domestic helper discovered an intruder in the dining room of the stand-alone house in Perkins Road in Jardine’s Lookout, Wan Chai, at about 4am, a police source said.
The criminal fled into the home’s living room after he was spotted and escaped through the garden.
The maid noticed an aluminium window frame had been tampered with about four hours later, and at about 1pm, a 70-year-old female resident, one of 11 people living in the house, contacted police.
Investigating officers said they believed the intruder had forced open a window to gain entry.
There were no signs of ransacking and the occupants checked the house. They discovered only two cans of coke from a bar cabinet in the living room were missing.
A police spokesman said a Wan Chai district investigation team was handling the case.
The property, covering 13,040 sq ft, was put up for sale with an indicative price of HK$1 billion (US$128 million) in September last year, but it failed to sell.
The property also has a garden of about 10,000 sq ft, a swimming pool and space to park several cars.
The Post understands the landlord is real estate firm the Nam Mui (Kin Kee) Company, which bought the property in July 1992 for HK$18 million.
Additional reporting by Cannix Yau