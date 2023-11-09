A burglar climbed up the drainpipes of a high-rise building in Hong Kong to break into a sixth-floor flat, making off with HK$650,000 (US$83,156) in cash and valuables while its tenants were out for dinner, the Post has learned.

The break-in came to light when the tenants, a doctor and his wife both aged 70, returned to their home in Nicholson Tower on Wong Nai Chung Gap Road in Happy Valley at around 10pm on Wednesday after they had left for dinner five hours earlier.

The couple found the kitchen window had been prised open and the grille broken, a source familiar with the case revealed on Thursday.

The incident occurred about 12 hours after another burglary that took place in a two-storey mansion on Perkins Road in Jardine’s Lookout, in which an intruder escaped with only two cans of cola after he was discovered by a domestic helper. The two locations are about 2km (1.2 miles) apart.

Detectives from the Wan Chai criminal investigation unit are looking into whether the same burglar was behind the two cases. So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the incidents.