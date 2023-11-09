He wrapped his arm around the woman’s shoulder, grabbed her hand and told her “come with me” as they walked along, despite the latter’s repeated attempts to shake him off.

The father of three followed the woman underground and harassed her as she was live-streaming for her Twitch travel blog on her way back to her hotel, the court heard.

The defendant, identified as Amit at Eastern Court, pleaded guilty to indecent assault by touching and pestering the 29-year-old tourist at Central MTR station in the early hours of September 11 while under the influence of alcohol.

A 46-year-old chef was sentenced to three months in jail on Thursday for molesting a Korean travel vlogger inside an MTR station two months ago, in a crime a magistrate said would inevitably affect Hong Kong’s reputation.

Once down the station steps, Amit pressed the vlogger against a wall and touched her abdomen just beneath her chest while asking her for sexual favours.

He leaned towards the woman’s face and whispered a few words to her before fleeing, according to a prosecution case summary.

Father of three pleads guilty to touching, pestering the tourist while under the influence of alcohol. Photo: Handout

Defence counsel Joe Chan Wai-yin said Amit had developed a drinking habit due to prolonged separation from his family in India and lost control of himself after seeing the woman alone.

The lawyer said his client, a Hong Kong permanent resident, had strived to bring his wife and children to the city, but his son’s poor health made the family’s reunion very difficult.

“The separation from his family caused a lot of frustration for him and the whole family,” Chan said, adding the accused had begun drinking two years ago to relieve work-related stress.

Amit lost his job as the head chef of a “famous restaurant in Hong Kong” immediately after his arrest and “could not be more ashamed” of what he had done, Chan noted.

He was offered a new job by a compatriot at another restaurant, which was set to start on November 20, the court was told.

The counsel pleaded for a second chance for Amit, who was said to be determined to quit alcohol and turn over a new leaf.

But Principal Magistrate Ivy Chui Yee-mei rejected a defence request to consider a non-custodial sentence after finding the transgression “despicable and offensive”.

“The harassment lasted for quite some time, and I find the degree of indecency was considerable and escalating,” Chui said.

“What the defendant did to the victim was despicable and offensive, and we can see from the video that the victim was extremely frightened.

“The incident was actually captured by the live-streaming video, which would inevitably [destroy] the reputation of Hong Kong.”

She highlighted a need for a deterrent sentence even for first-time offender Amit to mark the public’s abhorrence and address what the victim had been through.

She also noted the accused was not too drunk to lose his sanity that night, as he was able to run away after the vlogger cried for help.

“Intoxication is no excuse,” the magistrate added.

The court jailed Amit for three months after reducing the sentence from a starting point of 4½ months in light of his timely guilty plea.