Hong Kong police have arrested four people in a crackdown on a fraud syndicate suspected of cheating 11 loan applicants out of HK$8.5 million (US$1.1 million), including an ex-civil servant who lost his entire retirement fund.

The fraud syndicate members posed as bank employees and cold-called their targets to offer loans with low interest rates, Inspector Yan Sze-ho of the Central district crime squad on Friday said.

The victims were referred to the Sheung Wan office of a financial intermediary company, where they were persuaded to sign documents and pay a surety to secure the loans.

According to the force, the retired government employee was conned out of his entire HK$2 million retirement fund.