“They will board buses at different stops to patrol them, paying attention to passengers and identifying any suspicious objects,” he said.

An insider said the scheme would involve frontline officers from patrol subunits working in pairs or groups of three.

Sources familiar with the police operation on Saturday said officers would begin monitoring the buses next Wednesday and the programme would only cover the Kowloon West area.

Hong Kong police officers will be deployed to patrol public buses in Kowloon West starting next week under a trial scheme ahead of the district council election, the Post has learned.

“They will stand in the area designated for wheelchair passengers on the lower deck and will not take up any seats.”

If the police officers spotted anyone acting suspiciously, they would carry out identity checks on board the moving buses, the source added.

“If necessary, officers may ask the bus driver to pull over and request the person in question to leave the vehicle for further investigation,” he said.

He revealed uniformed officers would not enter packed buses and would not be required to pay the fare.

But he said their availability for bus patrols would depend on their involvement in other cases.

Officers involved in the trial scheme will carry standard equipment such as firearms, a retractable baton and a body camera, as well as a mobile phone capable of scanning identity cards.

Officers will be deployed across police divisions such as Tsim Sha Tsui, Yau Ma Tei, Mong Kok, Sham Shui Po, Cheung Sha Wan, Hung Hom and Kowloon City.

“The objective of extending police presence to public buses is to deter criminal activity and respond promptly to any incidents that may occur,” the source said.

A screengrab from a video posted on the Facebook page of the Mong Kok police district showing two officers boarding a bus. Photo: Facebook

He admitted that there were not many criminal cases that occurred on buses, but he said there had been recent incidents of drivers facing abuse from passengers, though the situation was not alarming.

The trial scheme comes ahead of the district council election scheduled for December 10, but sources said the new initiative was not specifically designed for the poll.

The force said it planned to gather feedback from frontline officers and assess the public response in January to evaluate the effectiveness of the initiative.

A police spokesman confirmed that the trial deployment would start next Wednesday, saying that the “extension of uniformed personnel’s daily patrol range to the public transport system is to prevent crime”.

In a video posted on the Facebook page of the Mong Kok police district, an officer said: “In addition to street patrols, police will soon conduct bus patrols. The objective is to prevent crimes, maintain public order, and ensure public safety.”

The force also said in the video: “If you see police officers on the bus, please don’t be surprised.”

It said police would not tolerate or condone any criminal activities and would continue to ensure a safe environment for the public.

The video shows two officers boarding a double-decker bus.

“Currently, if necessary, police may stop buses for inspection at roadblocks or board buses for matters related to criminal activities,” another source said.

He said plain-clothes officers had previously posed as passengers and boarded public buses to carry out anti-crime operations.

The Post earlier learned that personnel from the Police Tactical Unit were deployed to patrol trains late last year to support their colleagues from the railway police district.