Hong Kong police arrest 70 in crackdown on online scams, selling bank accounts to crime syndicates for money laundering
- Police say suspects, aged between 19 and 65, are holders of bank accounts linked to 66 cases, involving HK$67 million in losses
- Highest amount of money lost was HK$10 million in case involving 73-year-old woman who was lured by investment plan
Hong Kong police have arrested 70 suspects during a 19-day crackdown targeting online scams and individuals who sell their bank accounts to crime syndicates that use them to launder the proceeds of fraud.
The force on Saturday said the 49 men and 21 women, aged between 19 and 65, were holders of bank accounts linked to 66 cases, involving HK$67 million (US$8.6 million) in losses.
They were arrested between October 23 and November 10 on suspicion of deception, obtaining property by deception and money laundering.
Inspector Leung Po-yan of the Kwun Tong district’s technology and financial crime squad said such crimes were becoming “increasingly serious”.
“By arresting a large number of stooge account holders and actively pursuing their criminal liabilities, we are cracking down on the use of such accounts in a comprehensive manner to block the channels through which criminal syndicates handle the proceeds of money-laundering offences,” Leung said.
The cases involved 131 victims, comprising 62 men and 69 women aged between 15 and 76. There were five types of scams: social media hijacking, romance swindles, online shopping fraud, employment scams and sham investment deals.
Leung said the highest amount of money lost was HK$10 million in a case involving a 73-year-old woman who was lured by a “high-returns” investment plan by a fraudster she had met on a dating app. A stooge account holder was arrested over the case.
The youngest victim was a 15-year-old girl who was duped into spending HK$4,000 on a luxury handbag in what turned out to be an online shopping scam.
Leung said some of the suspects admitted to selling personal details for a small monetary reward, which had enabled crime syndicates to open different bank accounts for processing illegal proceeds.
He urged the public not to lend or sell their bank accounts to others for handling cash from unknown sources as they could face charges of money laundering.
“Stooge account holders are equally liable to those directly involved in money laundering,” the inspector said. “They are no different from those handling illegal proceeds.”
“The court might even consider this to be grounds for raising penalties,” he said, adding that recent cases at the District Court had shown that the increase could be as high as 20 per cent.
Money laundering is a serious crime in Hong Kong, and is punishable by up to 14 years in jail and a HK$5 million fine.
Police handled 18,743 cases of money laundering between January and June this year, a 52 per cent jump from the 12,326 logged over the same period in 2022.
Losses from the cases this year reached HK$2.7 billion, up 28 per cent from HK$2.1 billion recorded in the same period in 2022.