Hong Kong police have arrested 70 suspects during a 19-day crackdown targeting online scams and individuals who sell their bank accounts to crime syndicates that use them to launder the proceeds of fraud.

The force on Saturday said the 49 men and 21 women, aged between 19 and 65, were holders of bank accounts linked to 66 cases, involving HK$67 million (US$8.6 million) in losses.

They were arrested between October 23 and November 10 on suspicion of deception, obtaining property by deception and money laundering.

Inspector Leung Po-yan of the Kwun Tong district’s technology and financial crime squad said such crimes were becoming “increasingly serious”.

“By arresting a large number of stooge account holders and actively pursuing their criminal liabilities, we are cracking down on the use of such accounts in a comprehensive manner to block the channels through which criminal syndicates handle the proceeds of money-laundering offences,” Leung said.