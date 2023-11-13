A visitor arrested at the weekend over a deadly shooting during a botched hold-up in Hong Kong three decades ago will be brought before a court later on Monday, police have said.

Superintendent Alan Chung of the Kowloon West regional crime unit said the 59-year-old man, who was arrested when he arrived from mainland China, had been charged with murder and attempted robbery and would appear in Kowloon City Court in the afternoon.

He said the suspect’s fingerprints matched those collected at the scene of the failed robbery at a Sham Shui Po watch shop in 1991.

Robbers target the Shun Fat Company watch shop in June 1991. Photo: SCMP

Chung added that the results of a DNA test on a bloodstained T-shirt discovered in a getaway car used in the hold-up were also a match for the suspect.