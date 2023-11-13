A 37-year-old professional in Hong Kong lost nearly HK$4 million (US$512,120) after a purported assistant to a feng shui master coaxed her into making “donations” to ward off bad luck through WhatsApp, the Post has learned.

The victim who lives in an upscale neighbourhood in Ho Man Tin received a WhatsApp message on October 19 purportedly sent by an assistant of a local feng shui master she knew.

A source familiar with the case on Monday said the woman was a believer in fortunetelling and feng shui, an ancient Chinese system of harmonising individuals with their surroundings.

“The victim was told she would encounter bad luck and could experience unfortunate events,” he said. The woman was then persuaded to make “donations” to ward off the misfortune. “She was lured into transferring HK$3.92 million into 10 bank accounts in 24 transactions in six days.”

The victim received a WhatsApp message from a scammer impersonating an assistant of a local feng shui master. Photo: Shutterstock

The victim realised it was a scam about a week later when she received a text message from the genuine assistant, whose WhatsApp account had been hacked by impersonators who requested money transfers from her phone contacts.