‘Assistant to feng shui master’ tricks Hong Kong professional into paying HK$4 million to ward off bad luck
- Victim received WhatsApp message on October 19 from scammer impersonating assistant of feng shui master, insider says
- She transferred HK$3.92 million into 10 bank accounts in 24 transactions in six days, source adds
A 37-year-old professional in Hong Kong lost nearly HK$4 million (US$512,120) after a purported assistant to a feng shui master coaxed her into making “donations” to ward off bad luck through WhatsApp, the Post has learned.
The victim who lives in an upscale neighbourhood in Ho Man Tin received a WhatsApp message on October 19 purportedly sent by an assistant of a local feng shui master she knew.
A source familiar with the case on Monday said the woman was a believer in fortunetelling and feng shui, an ancient Chinese system of harmonising individuals with their surroundings.
“The victim was told she would encounter bad luck and could experience unfortunate events,” he said. The woman was then persuaded to make “donations” to ward off the misfortune. “She was lured into transferring HK$3.92 million into 10 bank accounts in 24 transactions in six days.”
The victim realised it was a scam about a week later when she received a text message from the genuine assistant, whose WhatsApp account had been hacked by impersonators who requested money transfers from her phone contacts.
Detectives from the Kowloon City criminal investigation unit took up the case after she reported it to police late last month. So far, no arrests have been made.
A surge in reports of scams related to compromised WhatsApp accounts prompted police last month to urge residents to watch out for fake login websites and boost their security settings.
Scam websites disguised as WhatsApp pages top Google search results in Hong Kong
The force recorded a ninefold increase in the number of hijacked instant messaging accounts in a month, with 1,239 cases reported in September compared with 127 in August. Losses rose fourfold from HK$470,000 in August to HK$2.3 million in September.
In one of the tactics scammers use to hack WhatsApp accounts, police said fraudsters would gain access to a user’s account if the person scanned a QR code on a bogus website, which would connect it with the swindler’s device.
Having accessed an account, the tricksters then attempt to impersonate the victim to scam contacts on their phone.
WhatsApp scams first came to the attention of police in November 2017 when fewer than 10 cases were reported.
A surge in cases prompted police in April 2018 to warn the public and call on WhatsApp users to set up a two-step verification process on their accounts.
Police advised residents to safeguard their personal data, verify the identity of senders and avoid transferring money to strangers’ bank accounts. If in doubt, the public should call the Anti-Scam Helpline on 18222.
Hongkongers warned over WhatsApp con artists after 25 scam cases in week
Police handled 18,743 cases of various types of deception between January and June this year, a 52 per cent increase from 12,326 registered over the same period in 2022.
Losses from the cases logged in the first six months of this year reached HK$2.69 billion, up 28 per cent from HK$2.1 billion in the same period in 2022.