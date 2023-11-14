Hong Kong police arrested two Indian nationals on suspicion of illegally entering the city after stopping the pair at a railway station in the New Territories on Tuesday.

The two men, aged 18 and 29, were walking towards the concourse of Tin Shui Wai MTR station on Ping Ha Road when officers stopped them for an identity check, according to a police spokesman.

He said the duo were unable to produce identification documents and were arrested on suspicion of illegal entry to Hong Kong.

The two suspects have been taken to Tin Shui Wai Police Station, where they are being held for questioning.