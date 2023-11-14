Hong Kong’s antitrust watchdog is taking legal action for the first time against two property companies and their top management, accusing them of fixing commission rates when selling new homes.

The Competition Commission on Tuesday revealed it was taking Midland Realty and Hong Kong Property Services (Agency) to court over allegations they directed agents to charge a minimum net commission rate of 2 per cent for first-hand residential properties from January 1 this year.

The regulator said fixing or restricting the rate effectively altered the final price of properties and contravened the Competition Ordinance.

“Prices of residential properties and any elements that affect the prices that purchasers will ultimately pay ... should be determined by the market forces and be free from manipulation by industry players,” said Rasul Butt, CEO of the commission.