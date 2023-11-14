Hong Kong antitrust watchdog takes legal action against 2 property agencies for first time over alleged commission rate fixing
- Competition Commission says it is taking Midland Realty and Hong Kong Property Services (Agency) to court
- The two companies, and five senior management figures, are accused of directing agents to charge minimum net commission rate of 2 per cent for new properties
Hong Kong’s antitrust watchdog is taking legal action for the first time against two property companies and their top management, accusing them of fixing commission rates when selling new homes.
The Competition Commission on Tuesday revealed it was taking Midland Realty and Hong Kong Property Services (Agency) to court over allegations they directed agents to charge a minimum net commission rate of 2 per cent for first-hand residential properties from January 1 this year.
The regulator said fixing or restricting the rate effectively altered the final price of properties and contravened the Competition Ordinance.
“Prices of residential properties and any elements that affect the prices that purchasers will ultimately pay ... should be determined by the market forces and be free from manipulation by industry players,” said Rasul Butt, CEO of the commission.
The net commission rate is what property developers pay to real estate agencies after deducting all expenses, such as rebates, to buyers set against the marked prices of properties.
Other defendants include four members of Midland Realty’s senior management. They are: Angela Wong Ching-yi, deputy chair and managing director; Po Siu-ming, CEO for residential in Hong Kong and Macau; Lee Chung-yin, director of Hong Kong district; and Cheong Tze-chuen, COO for Kowloon and the New Territories.
The other defendant is Ma Tai-yeung, CEO of Hong Kong Property Services (Agency).
The commission said the case arose from media reports in early January over the decision of four real estate agencies issuing internal memos in close timing with one another to direct their agents to observe the minimum net commission rate. The other two agencies named in the reports were Centaline Property Agency and Ricacorp Properties. Both are owned by the Centaline Group.
The commission subsequently told the four agencies to detail the facts about those allegations, before launching a formal investigation.
During the investigation, the Centaline Group sought to cooperate with the commission in exchange for the regulator not to pursue legal action. The antitrust watchdog said Centaline was cooperating.
The commission is seeking remedies before the Competition Tribunal over its allegations that Midland breached the First Conduct Rule of the ordinance, along with Wong, Po, Lee, Cheong and Ma.
It also seeks to disqualify the five as directors, and require Midland to adopt compliance programmes. The commission also pursues costs from the defendants for paying its investigation and proceedings.