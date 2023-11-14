Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog has urged businesses to devote more resources to cybersecurity after a survey found nearly three out of four companies polled had encountered attacks, the highest figure since the annual survey began in 2018.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data also announced on Tuesday the launch of three new services to tackle rising cybersecurity threats, including a data security website, hotline and self-assessment electronic toolkit.

“We have been seeing an increase in the trend of cybersecurity attacks,” said Ada Chung Lai-ling, privacy commissioner for personal data. “Its imperative for all enterprises, whether it is a big corporation or SME, to devote sufficient resources to protect themselves from all these kinds of cyberattacks.”

Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data Ada Chung has urged local enterprises to conduct security risk assessments on a regular basis, and invite external assessors to review IT systems. Photo: Jelly Tse

The annual survey carried out by the office and the Hong Kong Productivity Council statutory body found 73 per cent of respondents had been hit by cybersecurity attacks in the past 12 months, up by 8 percentage points, year on year, and the highest proportion since the index was introduced in 2018.