The ex-husband of murdered Hong Kong model Abby Choi Tin-fung is expected to plead guilty to six thefts of gold and jewellery from up to a decade before his alleged involvement in the socialite’s killing, a court has heard.

Alex Kwong Kong-chi’s counsel on Tuesday told the District Court that the 28-year-old would plead guilty to six thefts said to have happened between June 2013 and January 2015.

Kwong is also expected to admit an additional charge of failing to surrender himself to the court in October 2015 in breach of his bail conditions.

Prosecutors withdrew a seventh theft charge against Kwong, but did not explain why.

Model and socialite Abby Choi, whose husband Alex Kwong is jointly charged with her murder along with his brother and father. Photo: Instagram

Chief District Judge Justin Ko King-sau adjourned the case until June 19 next year for Kwong to enter a formal plea in front of another judge and for his lawyers to prepare pleas in mitigation.