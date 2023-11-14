Ex-husband of slain Hong Kong model and socialite Abby Choi to plead guilty to 6 thefts of gold and jewellery up to a decade ago, court hears
- District Court hears Alex Kwong to admit string of theft charges from 2013 to 2015, judge told
- Kwong also expected to plead guilty to breach of bail charge dating back to October 2015
The ex-husband of murdered Hong Kong model Abby Choi Tin-fung is expected to plead guilty to six thefts of gold and jewellery from up to a decade before his alleged involvement in the socialite’s killing, a court has heard.
Alex Kwong Kong-chi’s counsel on Tuesday told the District Court that the 28-year-old would plead guilty to six thefts said to have happened between June 2013 and January 2015.
Kwong is also expected to admit an additional charge of failing to surrender himself to the court in October 2015 in breach of his bail conditions.
Prosecutors withdrew a seventh theft charge against Kwong, but did not explain why.
Chief District Judge Justin Ko King-sau adjourned the case until June 19 next year for Kwong to enter a formal plea in front of another judge and for his lawyers to prepare pleas in mitigation.
The amended indictment said Kwong stole 35 necklaces, 31 bracelets, 13 gold bars, 102 gold grains, six pendants and 10 taels of gold from a total of six people.
The incidents were said to have happened at a variety of locations, including Yau Ma Tei, Jordan and the Harbour Plaza Metropolis hotel in Hung Hom.
He was arrested earlier this year when he attempted to flee by speedboat to mainland China via Macau after Choi’s death.
Kwong, his father Kwong Kau, 66, and elder brother Anthony Kwong Kong-kit, 32, were jointly charged with murder after Choi’s death in February.
Kwong’s mother, Jenny Li Sui-heung, 63, faces a charge of perverting the course of justice. It is alleged she destroyed evidence against her.
All four were remanded in custody for an appearance at Kowloon City Court on December 20, by which time police are expected to have completed their investigation into Choi’s death.