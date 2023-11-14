“Members of the syndicate also provided the prostitutes with supplies, including meals, condoms and disposable towels,” Kai said.

The two residents received between HK$20,000 (US$2,561) and HK$30,000 for the monthly rent of each property, while the syndicate charged each sex worker HK$500 a day for a tiny flat. The sex workers were aged between 26 and 54.

Chief Inspector Kai Tsz-lun on Tuesday said the suspects detained in a series of raids a day earlier included two property owners, who were accused of allowing their five premises to be used as vice establishments. The five properties were split into 17 subdivided flats.

Hong Kong police have arrested 21 people in a crackdown on a prostitution syndicate that brought in sex workers from mainland China to work in brothels in Kwun Tong.

The investigation revealed that prostitutes took customers to the subdivided flats for sex services after soliciting them on the Kwun Tong streets, according to the force.

Kai said gang members also searched areas to monitor actions taken by local enforcement agencies and informed prostitutes to avoid detection.

Police launched the arrest operation, code-named “Tamebeast”, on Monday after identifying the syndicate’s core members.

On Monday afternoon, undercover police officers arrested three mainland Chinese women for allegedly soliciting clients in Kwun Tong. Another 11 suspected prostitutes from the mainland were nabbed in later raids in the district.

Police also arrested five alleged core syndicate members, including a 60-year-old mainland woman, on suspicion of controlling people for prostitution and seized HK$77,000.

But in a follow-up raid on a flat that belonged to one of the five, police confiscated HK$216,200 and 112,200 yuan (HK$124,300), suspected to be the profits of the sex trade.

The chief inspector said police found 39 keys with three suspects. Some were keys to five subdivided flats turned brothels while the rest were still under examination.

Superintendent Tong Kam-wai said an investigation indicated the syndicate had been in operation for at least three months and could earn more than HK$200,000 from such illegal business a month.

He said police would continue strict action against illegal prostitution businesses in the district.

In Hong Kong, working as a prostitute is legal, but it is against the law to solicit clients, run a brothel of two or more people, live off the earnings of a sex worker, and control a woman for vice.

Allowing premises to be used as a vice establishment is an offence punishable by up to seven years in jail.

All suspects remained in police custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

The force said an investigation was under way and did not rule out further arrests.