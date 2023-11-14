Woman jumps from first floor of building after police raid Hong Kong massage parlour
- Incident happened as police target North Point massage centre suspected to be a front for vice operation
- Seven women, six of them visitors from mainland China, arrested by police and held for questioning
The three suspected sex workers climbed onto a canopy over a ground-floor restaurant when officers from the Eastern special duties squad raided the flat in North Point Mansion, Healthy Street East, North Point at about 2pm.
A video posted online showed one of the three jumping to the ground from an air conditioner outside the block of flats.
The other two women climbed back in the window.
Six of those taken into custody, aged from 20 to 39, were visitors from the mainland, who were detained on suspicion of breaching their conditions of stay.
The seventh woman, 31, is a Hong Kong resident, who was arrested on suspicion of management of a vice establishment.
The source said the 36-year-old who jumped and landed badly suffered no external injuries and she did not ask for hospital treatment.
All those arrested were still detained for questioning on Tuesday night.