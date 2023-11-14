A video posted online showed one of the three jumping to the ground from an air conditioner outside the block of flats.

The three suspected sex workers climbed onto a canopy over a ground-floor restaurant when officers from the Eastern special duties squad raided the flat in North Point Mansion, Healthy Street East, North Point at about 2pm.

The other two women climbed back in the window.

A source close to the case said the three, from mainland China , were among seven women arrested by police during the raid.

Six of those taken into custody, aged from 20 to 39, were visitors from the mainland, who were detained on suspicion of breaching their conditions of stay.

The seventh woman, 31, is a Hong Kong resident, who was arrested on suspicion of management of a vice establishment.

The source said the 36-year-old who jumped and landed badly suffered no external injuries and she did not ask for hospital treatment.

All those arrested were still detained for questioning on Tuesday night.