Crime in Hong Kong
A woman jumps to the ground after climbing out the window of a massage parlour when the premises were raided by police. Image: Facebook
Hong KongLaw and Crime

Woman jumps from first floor of building after police raid Hong Kong massage parlour

  • Incident happened as police target North Point massage centre suspected to be a front for vice operation
  • Seven women, six of them visitors from mainland China, arrested by police and held for questioning
Clifford Lo
Three women climbed out the window of a first-floor Hong Kong massage parlour and one jumped to the pavement in a failed attempt to escape arrest after a police anti-vice operation targeted the premises.

The three suspected sex workers climbed onto a canopy over a ground-floor restaurant when officers from the Eastern special duties squad raided the flat in North Point Mansion, Healthy Street East, North Point at about 2pm.

A woman who jumped from an air conditioner outside a first floor massage parlour (left) tries to get back on her feet after landing badly. Image: Facebook

A video posted online showed one of the three jumping to the ground from an air conditioner outside the block of flats.

The other two women climbed back in the window.

A source close to the case said the three, from mainland China, were among seven women arrested by police during the raid.

Six of those taken into custody, aged from 20 to 39, were visitors from the mainland, who were detained on suspicion of breaching their conditions of stay.

The seventh woman, 31, is a Hong Kong resident, who was arrested on suspicion of management of a vice establishment.

The source said the 36-year-old who jumped and landed badly suffered no external injuries and she did not ask for hospital treatment.

All those arrested were still detained for questioning on Tuesday night.

