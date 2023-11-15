He was referring to accounts used to handle the proceeds of crime with the permission of the owners, who are usually not syndicate members but have provided their bank details to criminals for monetary rewards.

“A common feature among them is that syndicates need bank accounts to gather and transfer their proceeds. Very often, these accounts involve the use of stooge accounts.”

“Fraud has been on the rise in recent years, including all kinds of scams from investments to phone scams,” Lui said.

Senior Superintendent Philip Lui Che-ho of the force’s financial intelligence and investigation bureau said police obtained a 20 per cent sentence increase last month for defendants in two separate money-laundering cases.

Hong Kong police have for the first time successfully asked the courts to issue tougher sentences to defendants who sold or loaned their bank accounts for use in money laundering, with the force warning residents to be wary of sharing their details to avoid committing a serious crime.

Police data showed 3,958 people were arrested for holding bank accounts used to handle such crime proceeds in the first eight months this year, exceeding the 3,708 detained for all of 2022.

Last year’s tally was a 67 per cent increase over 2021, when the force arrested 2,220 people for holding stooge accounts.

The largest case this year involving stooge accounts was a money-laundering racket that processed HK$5 billion (US$640.3 million) from overseas drug and illegal gambling activities. Thirteen company bank accounts were involved. A driver, 29, and an unemployed man, 38, were arrested in February.

For the two cases in which prosecutors sought stiffer sentences, the District Court accepted a statement from the bureau’s Chief Inspector Max Ip Chun-man detailing the surge of arrests and prevalence of stooge accounts in money-laundering cases.

The application was made under the Organised and Serious Crimes Ordinance, which states a person commits an offence if “knowing or having reasonable grounds to believe” they had dealt with property that directly or indirectly represents any proceeds of crime.

Under the ordinance, the court can also pass a more severe sentence if it is satisfied with additional information the prosecution provides on the nature and extent of harm or undue benefits caused or the prevalence of the offence.

“In the end, the court did not accept mitigating factors such as … not knowing funds transferred were criminal proceeds or poverty,” Ip said. “The court also used police data to determine the prevalence of stooge accounts and its severe social impact.”

Three of the defendants had their sentences increased by 20 per cent, while Deputy District Judge Newman Wong Hing-wai agreed that a 20-year-old man deserved a longer one but did not receive it as he was 18 at the time of the crime and was sent to a training centre.

A 34-year-old defendant told the court he went to a hotel to sell his account and was kept under guard for two or three days. He later received HK$15,000 as a reward.

He was sentenced to 25 months in jail, which was subsequently increased to 30 months.

Two other defendants told the court they were asked to lend their accounts to acquaintances to collect their salaries or transfer undisclosed funds. Neither received any rewards as they had lost contact with their friends afterwards.

The defendants had their 24 and 32 months sentences increased to 26 and 38 months respectively.

All four defendants told the court they had no knowledge of any transactions carried out in their accounts after handing over access, nor had they asked about the source of funds transferred through their accounts.

They had been charged with conspiracy to deal with property known or believed to represent proceeds of an indictable offence.

Lui, the senior superintendent, said the force would continue to ask for tougher sentences in future cases to enhance the deterrent effect. He said the prosecution would only press ahead with the Department of Justice advice in each case but stopped short of detailing the criteria for doing so.

“I believe there is a great chance that [criminals] are hoping account holders become their scapegoat,” Lui warned. “Don’t be mistaken that not knowing about criminal acts behind [the use of your account] is a valid defence in court.”

He said laws covering organised and serious crimes stipulated that a charge could be laid by “knowing or having reasonable grounds to believe” that a person had dealt with crime proceeds, without the need to prove the relevant criminal activity.

The maximum penalty for those convicted of money laundering is 14 years in jail and a fine of HK$5 million.

“We will seek sentence enhancement in each and every suitable case to give the strongest deterrence to society that money laundering is a very serious crime and shouldn’t be committed,” Lui said.