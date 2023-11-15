Shortly after the taxi turned into Chatham Road South from Observatory Road, a silver Toyota car rammed into its right side and intercepted it, he added.

A source close to the case said the two male victims, aged 19, first entered the taxi on Observatory Road and asked the driver to drop them at Sheung Shui in the northern New Territories.

The attack took place on Chatham Road South near the junction of Chatham Court in Tsim Sha Tsui shortly before 8am, according to police.

Hong Kong anti-triad police on Wednesday launched a manhunt for at least three assailants over a car-ramming and stabbing attack that left two taxi passengers injured in a busy shopping district in broad daylight.

“Three knife-wielding men jumped out from the car and attacked the two taxi passengers,” the insider said.

The three assailants returned to their car after the attack and escaped towards Hung Hom before police were called in.

The source said one of the victims sustained multiple cut wounds to his body, but the 50-year-old taxi driver emerged unhurt.

The injured were transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei.

Detectives from the Yau Tsim anti-triad squad checked security camera footage to gather evidence and investigate the motive behind the attack. So far, no arrests have been made.

About two weeks ago, two high-profile incidents, involving gangsters in the New Territories, prompted police to conduct two separate anti-triad operations across the city.

On October 25, several suspected Sun Yee On triad members assaulted three security guards as they were unhappy about their vehicles being impounded by security personnel for illegal parking outside a Tuen Mun public housing estate.

The force then carried out a four-day anti-triad operation in the New Territories. Not only did police launch a manhunt for the alleged attackers and their associates during the operation but also raided triad-run entertainment venues and closed down gambling dens and brothels.

During the operation between October 26 and 29, police arrested 46 people.

Among them was the alleged leader of the Sun Yee On faction in Tuen Mun, known as “Bei Wing” in the underworld. “Bei Wing” is a red-pole fighter who acts as an enforcer for the group.

In a separate case on October 31, four suspected faction leaders of the Wo Shing Wo triad were accused of verbally abusing three policemen in broad daylight during an operation against illegal parking in Yuen Long.

On November 2 and 3, police arrested two of the suspects in connection with the case.

One of them is the alleged leader of the faction in Yuen Long, known as “Ku Yeh Wah”, and a “red-pole” fighter who acts as an enforcer for the group.

He was among those arrested when a white-clad mob brandishing sticks and metal rods attacked protesters and commuters at a station on the night between July 21 and 22, 2019, during the anti-government protests. He was arrested but not charged.

The incident sparked a citywide anti-triad operation. Joe Chow Yat-ming, the deputy police commissioner for operations, also oversaw part of the operation in the New Territories on November 2.

On the same day, officers in Mong Kok carried out licence checks on more than 20 entertainment venues such as nightclubs, mahjong parlours and pubs and stopped more than 800 people for identity checks.

During the Mong Kok operation, police closed down six gambling dens and one vice establishment and arrested 25 people.

Between January and June this year, police handled 912 triad-related crimes, an increase of 7.2 per cent from 851 cases logged in the same period in 2022.