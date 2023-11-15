“The Competition Commission can request Centaline and its subsidiary to admit legal liabilities based on their [alleged] price-fixing behaviour, so that affected consumers can make a claim against them. In other words, they are not totally exempted from legal liabilities.”

“Although they will be exempted from prosecution, affected consumers can still sue them for damages if the court eventually rules that they have committed the relevant anti-competitive practices,” he told a radio programme.

Lester Lee Hiu-leung, executive director of legal services for the Competition Commission, on Wednesday said Centaline and its subsidiary Ricacorp Properties could still be held liable for allegedly conspiring with Midland Holdings to fix minimum net commission rates.

Hong Kong property agency giant Centaline can still face private legal action for allegedly conspiring with its rival to fix sales commission rates even though the company has been granted leniency in exchange for providing evidence, according to the antitrust watchdog.

The watchdog on Tuesday accused Midland and Centaline of directing agents to charge a minimum net commission rate of 2 per cent for first-hand residential properties starting on January 1. The two agencies control nearly 90 per cent of the market.

Midland Realty International and Hong Kong Property Services (Agency), two subsidiaries of Midland Holdings, are also facing legal action.

The investigation is the first by the anti-trust watchdog into what commission chairman Samuel Chan Ka-yan earlier called a “crucial part” of the city’s economy.

Potential homebuyers bid at an auction earlier this year. According to the watchdog, the two agencies fixed the minimum net commission rate to limit the rebate they offer to residents. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

According to the commission, senior management from Midland and Centaline met six times between October and December last year to discuss how to boost business and cut costs.

During the final meeting, they allegedly agreed to fix the net commission rate at a minimum of 2 per cent, and frontline staff were informed by internal memo later that month.

The net commission rate is what property developers pay to real estate agencies after deducting their expenses, such as rebates.

According to the watchdog, the agencies fixed the rate to limit the rebate they offered to homebuyers.

Lee said the case involved an alleged agreement to restrict the maximum rebate amount their frontline agents could offer to homebuyers out of their own commission, resulting in purchasers getting less money back and paying more for flats.

“Usually property agents will offer rebates to buyers of first-hand residential properties as a form of sales promotion,” he said. “If the agents agree that the rebate could not exceed a certain percentage, it means the homebuyer will get less rebate and ultimately need to pay a higher price for the properties they buy.”

But it is unclear how many people were allegedly affected or the size of the financial benefit to the companies.

Lee also dismissed criticisms over granting Centaline and its subsidiary Ricacorp leniency, saying the policy, used in cases targeting cartel-like behaviour to incentivise businesses to cooperate, helped to further the investigation.

“This policy greatly speeds up the commission’s efficiency regarding investigations and instituting prosecutions,” he said. “The public interest is much greater, as the policy can entice involved parties to help with the successful prosecution of parties violating the competition law.

“Not all the enterprises can be granted leniency,” Lee said. “Those who are the mastermind or use coercive means to force other parties to join their illegal practice are excluded.”

He added those granted leniency had significant responsibilities as they needed to fully cooperate with the commission, such as by providing supporting documents and arranging staff and directors to meet investigators.

The commission is seeking remedies before the Competition Tribunal over its allegations that Midland breached the First Conduct Rule of the ordinance, along with five members of its top management.

It also seeks to disqualify the five as directors and require Midland to adopt compliance programmes. The commission is pursuing costs from the defendants to pay for the investigation and legal proceedings.