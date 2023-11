She jailed Leung for life – the mandatory sentence for murder in Hong Kong – after his lawyers decided not make any plea in mitigation.

Madam Justice Judianna Barnes said society would not tolerate serious violence against an unarmed resident regardless of the assailant’s motives.

A seven-member High Court jury on Wednesday returned a unanimous guilty verdict in respect to a murder charge laid against Leung Kwok-chung, 54, who had denied his involvement in an ambush on Lee Tai-lung, 41, in 2009.

A former triad leader has been jailed for life in Hong Kong for orchestrating the killing of a senior member of a rival gang more than 14 years ago.

Prosecutors had argued that Leung, then a senior member of the Wo Shing Wo triad group, masterminded the fatal attack on Lee, of the rival Sun Yee On gang, on the forecourt of the Kowloon Shangri-La hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui in the early hours of August 4, 2009.

They said Leung had a grudge against Lee over a 2006 brawl between the two groups at a bar in Tsim Sha Tsui East. The fight left the defendant with a scar down the right side of his face and throat.

Leung, nicknamed “Tattooed Chung”, left for mainland China about 55 hours before the 2009 attack but returned to Hong Kong by illegal means to make sure the plan was carried out smoothly.

Lee was knocked down by a seven-seater car and hacked to death by three knife-wielding men on the hotel’s doorstep.

Leung then sneaked back to the mainland and laid low for more than a decade before illegally entering the city again to turn himself in.

The prosecution suggested the former triad leader had arranged for illegal passage by speedboat to create an alibi for use at his trial.

Three men, including one of the knife attackers, were sentenced to life imprisonment on a joint murder charge after a 2011 trial . A fourth defendant was acquitted.

Another gangster, Chong Fai-shing, was sentenced to six years in jail after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

The other two knifemen are still at large.