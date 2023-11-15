A former triad leader has been jailed for life in Hong Kong for orchestrating the killing of a senior member of a rival gang more than 14 years ago.

A seven-member High Court jury on Wednesday returned a unanimous guilty verdict in respect to a murder charge laid against Leung Kwok-chung, 54, who had denied his involvement in an ambush on Lee Tai-lung, 41, in 2009.

Madam Justice Judianna Barnes said society would not tolerate serious violence against an unarmed resident regardless of the assailant’s motives.

She jailed Leung for life – the mandatory sentence for murder in Hong Kong – after his lawyers decided not make any plea in mitigation.