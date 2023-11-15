On July 28, a four-by-four-metre (13-by-13-foot) screen suspended from a gantry above the stage plunged to the ground, hitting performers Chang Tsz-fung and Mo Li Kai-yin. Li suffered severe spinal injuries, losing the use of his limbs.

During a rehearsal on the first day of the concert on July 25 last year, an elevating platform failed to ascend to the stage as expected, causing performer Zisac Law Tak-chi to fall two to three meters. He sustained chest and knee injuries and sprained his neck.

Several experts were cited in a prosecution summary presented at Kowloon City Court on Wednesday as saying the companies’ mismanagement created risks to the dancers hired to perform with the band at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

Two contractors have been fined a total of HK$352,000 (US$45,085) over two incidents at a multi-night run of concerts by Cantopop boy band Mirror in Hong Kong last year that resulted in injuries to three dancers, including one who was left paralysed from the neck down.

The two companies involved were Studiodanz, responsible for the stage and dancers, and Engineering Impact, which was hired to carry out the engineering work.

The former was fined HK$132,000 and the latter HK$220,000 after they pleaded guilty to five and four charges respectively at Kowloon City Court.

The charges included failing to ensure employees’ safety, failing to provide safe plants or substances at the premises and failing to take out insurance policies for employees.

“As the occupier of the premises where the operating system was stored, [Engineering Impact] failed to ensure that the operating system was, as far as reasonably practicable, safe and did not pose a health risk,” the summary said.

“As the employer of 24 dancers … [Studiodanz] failed to ensure the safety and health of the dancers working in the Hong Kong Coliseum as far as reasonably practicable.”

The issues cited included use of a poor-quality frame to hang the giant screen and a requirement that dancers operate pyrotechnic devices on stage themselves.

Acting Principal Magistrate Veronica Heung Shuk-han adjourned a case involving six charges against Engineering Impact’s subcontractor, Hip Hing Loong Stage Engineering, to January 17.

Li’s father earlier this month said he was able to speak, chew and swallow normally after “proactively facilitating the aggressive treatment every day”, although he cannot move unaided. He remains in hospital.

Mirror’s Anson Lo Hon-ting (left) with dancer Mo Li Kai-yin (centre), who was badly injured last year. Photo: Handout

The court heard that 24 performers signed with Studiodanz to work as dancers for the string of shows.

The court also heard that Studiodanz only gave brief instructions to the dancers and required they handle pyrotechnic devices manually without providing them with a demonstration. The company had also failed to take out an insurance policy for its dancers and report their injuries to authorities in a timely manner, the court heard.

The summary against Engineering Impact and Hip Hing Loong Stage Engineering said that personnel responsible for monitoring the screen installation relied on unaided vision to determine whether the work was carried out correctly.

Expert analysis pointed out that the frame was of poor quality, overloaded and lacked a safety chain, resulting in metal fatigue.

The Labour Department also told the court the collapse of the screen was foreseeable due to improper installation and monitoring.